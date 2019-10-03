Court remands friends over possession of Indian hemp in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Justice Peter Life of a Federal High Court sitting in Osun State on Wednesday ordered two friends, Akanni Kenny, and Abidoye Obafemi to be remanded in prison custody for allegedly being in possession of Cannabis Sativa, also known as Indian hemp.

The judge said the duo should be remanded due to the nature of the alleged offense, even as they pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against them. Counsel to the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr. O.F Azugo, had earlier informed the court that the defendants were apprehended with the indian hemp on August 24, at Ipetu-Ijesa, a town in Oriade Local Governments Area of Osun State.

According to Azugo, operatives of the agency rounded the two accused persons up while on transit with the indian hemp. The NDLEA counsel also told the court that the offence contravened sections 19 and 20 (1)(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap 30, laws of the Federation, 2004. Defence counsel, O.N. Benson urged the court to admit the accused persons to bail, saying they would not abuse it.

He added that the accused persons would provide credible surety to attest to their readiness to face trial and proved their innocence. The judge, however, overruled the bail application filed by defence counsel, as he adjourned the matter till October 30, 2019.