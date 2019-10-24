Court remands eight robbery suspects for attempted murder of policemen

Eight suspected armed robbers were on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for attempting to kill three policemen

The accused include; Oladimeji Abdullahi, 25, Oyetunji Joel, 50, Rahmon Saheed, 28, and Samuel Agustine, 29. Others are Abioye Taye, 27, Abioye Sunday, 35, Muritala Dare, 67 and Abosede Adediran 23. They were arraigned before magistrate Olusegun Ayilara on nine counts bothering on conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, malicious damage of property, attempted murder and armed robbery.

The charge sheet read in the court disclosed that the accused attempted to kill three police officers, Ogunleye Gbenga, Olukotun Bunmi, and Omopariola Philip by stripping them naked and spilled petrol on their body with the intent to roast them alive.

It also stated that accused persons attacked the police operatives with gun, machete, cutlass and sticks to stop them from performing their lawful duty and inflicted machete wounds on their heads and bodies.

They were also alleged to have stolen techno spark 3 mobile phones, Itel X12 mobile phone, a wristwatch and chain valued N7000, as well as a gun from the bus used by the police operatives. It also alleged that the accused destroyed a Suzuki minibus (korope) valued N1.5million, which the officers use during the journey before the attack.

According to the charges sheet, the offences were committed on October 21, 2019 at Oyan town, Odo-Otin Local Governments Area of Osun State. It added that the offences were contrary and punishable under section 516, 249(d), 355, 338, 335, 356(2), 451, 320,(2), and 402(a) of the criminal code cap 34 voll 11 laws of Osun States of Nigeria 2002.

The defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo pleaded with the court to commit the accused to bail in the most liberal terms.

Police prosecutor, S. Ayodele opposed the application on the ground that the accused attempted to impede police officers from effecting the arrest of a criminal in the area.

The presiding magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara denied the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded in a correctional facility.

He also adjourned the matter to December 18, 2019 for mention at court 6.