Court remands driver for allegedly stealing car meant for Uber service

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a driver, Item Udoh, who allegedly stole a Toyota corolla meant for Uber service, be remanded in Ikoyi correction centre.

Magistrate E.O. Okpara said he gave the order due to the magnitude of the offence Udoh committed.

Udoh, who resides in Ikot area of Akwa Ibom State, is charged with conspiracy, stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Adetutu Sanusi alleged that Udoh with two other people, who are at large, committed the offence on June 18 at Shonenye St., Ikeja.

She alleged that the defendant stole the Toyota Corolla car with registration No. XX 783 XX worth N2 million, the property of Mrs Abigael Awosikunde.

Sanusi said that the complainant, gave Udoh the car on hire purchase to remit N30,000 every week.

She alleged that rather than comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement, the defendant absconded with the car.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.

