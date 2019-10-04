Court jails Islamic cleric for defrauding US based business woman of N37.6m

…leaking her necked photos on the internet.

By Ifeanyi Okolie

The Lagos State Special Offences Court Ikeja have handed a two-year jail term to Awojobi Ganiu, a member of a fraud syndicate which defrauded a United States-based businesswoman, Oluwatoyin Akinwole of the sum of N37.6 million and leaked her naked photos on the internet.

The suspect, an Islamic cleric was convicted following a plea bargain agreement he entered with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, who re-arraigned before the Special Offences Court, Lagos.

Ganiu, who was docked alongside a self-acclaimed oil marketer, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

The duo was alleged to have defrauded the businesswoman, leaked her nude pictures on social media and thereafter reported that she committed suicide by jumping over the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos in 2017.

When the charges were read, during Thursday’s proceedings, Ganiu, who was the second defendant, pleaded guilty but the 1st defendant (Paul) still maintained his not guilty plea.

The Alfa was thereafter convicted after he pleaded guilty to two out of four-count amended charges of stealing against him.

Vanguard