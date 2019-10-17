Court convicts fake EFCC officer

Breaking News
Justice I O Musa of the FCT High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced one Mr Akeem Oluwafemi Akanni to one-month imprisonment with an option of N20, 000 (Twenty Thousand Naira) fine.
According to EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren Akeem met his waterloo when he falsely presented himself as an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to Abdullahi Idris, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Kaduna.

Early this year the convict, while posing as an EFCC officer, attempted to obtain a sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) from Idris ostensibly  to assist him “KILL A CASE FILED AGAINST HIM”, an action which contravenes Section 95 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.

