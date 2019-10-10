Court adjourns Ex-UNILAG lecturer’s rape trial 

By Jane Echewodo

Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court on Wednesday adjourned until November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Afeez Baruwa.

After the defence counsel, Ms. Taiwo Makinde told the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses the proceeding judge fixed the date.

Baruwa is standing one count charge of rape of an admission seeker, contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The ex lecturer is facing trial for allegedly raping an 18-year-old admission seeker in his former office at UNILAG.

The defendant, father of two was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university when he allegedly committed the offence.

While responding, Mr. O. A. Azeez, the prosecuting counsel, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.

The prosecution had alleged that the former lecturer raped the complainant at 9.25 a.m. on July 23, 2015, in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building, UNILAG.

The defendant who was a friend of the complainant’s father was asked by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.

It was said that the alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.

However, UNILAG authority had put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.

Those testified during the trial, include the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer which made it four witnesses from the prosecution.

The prosecution closed its case against Baruwa on January 23, 2018.

Baruwa testified solely in his defence on May 31.

He claimed in his defence that the complainant was his girlfriend and that he had consensual sexual intercourse with the girl.

Baruwa also told the court that the girl had seduced him in his office on the day the alleged crime was committed.

