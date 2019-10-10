Court adjourns ex-UNILAG lecturer’s rape trial till November 21

Jane Echewodo

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Thursday adjourned till November 21 the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Afeez Baruwa.

After the defence counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde told the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses, the judge fixed the date.

Baruwa is standing trial for raping an admission seeker, contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The ex -lecturer was arraigned for allegedly raping an 18-year-old admission seeker in his former office at UNILAG.

The defendant, a father of two was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting at the university when he allegedly committed the offence.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr O. A. Azeez, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the defence final written address.

The prosecution had alleged that the former lecturer raped the complainant at 9.25 a.m. on July 23, 2015, in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building, UNILAG.

The defendant who was a friend of the complainant’s father was asked by the father to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.

The prosecution alleged that the rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.

However, UNILAG authorities had put up a disclaimer on the lecturer.

Vanguard