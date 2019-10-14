Couple abandon baby over inability to pay medical bills in Delta

By Paul Olayemi

A 38 years-old man, Mr Destiny Uregha and his wife has fled a private hospital in Sapele, Delta State leaving behind their child over their inability to pay the child medical bills.

The couple were said to have fled the hospital about 6 weeks ago leaving behind their baby named Deborah when they could not pay the medical bills of #139,000,(One hundred and thirty-nine thousand naira) after a major operation was performed on the child.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Vanguard at the hospital said ” after Mrs Udegha delivery, a friend was helping out to bath the baby when the child occurred a burnt on her navel which affected her health, they then started running from one hospital to another until someone recommended the hospital for them.

“They took Deborah to the hospital and the hospital management demanded one hundred and thirty nine thousand naira for an operation, after paying an advance of forty thousand naira (#40,000) and unable to come forth with the balance, the husband left and he did not come back. The next day the wife told someone she was going to buy something alongside the road only to wait and did not return, the management on discovery of the missing parents took over the responsibility of caring for the baby, while they are trying to locate the child they gave out a room and appointment one nurse for the baby” the source said.

When Vanguard visited the hospital, one of the nurses was seen to trying to calm baby Deborah who was crying, down. The hospital management, however, declines comment, directing all enquires to a mobile no that was switched off. However, when Vanguard dialled the mobile number, Mr Uregha provided on first day of baby Deborah's admission, a voice told vanguard that the couple are trying to raise the fund, refusing to admit if he was Mr Uregha, before switching off the phone. However, at the time of filing in this report, the police could not be reached to confirm if the issue has been reported at the police station.