Cost of Running Government: Reduce number of Senators per State to one, three Reps per State, Okorocha

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Senator Rochas Okorocha, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo North, yesterday raised the alarm that the cost of running the government and servicing the nation’s budget was on the high side.

Against this backdrop, Senator Okorocha, has called for a cut in the number of legislative representation, with a State having only one Senator and three House of Representatives members per-state.

Recall that at the moment, outside the Federal Capital Territory, FCT which has only one Senator, other States have three Senators each, just as some states have ten and even more in the House of Representatives.

Okorocha said this in his contribution to the report of the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The immediate past governor of Imo State noted that the reduction in the number of representation from the states will help cut cost and ensure effective representation.

Later while addressing Journalists, Okorocha who noted that the constituency he is representing is too small for him, said that what three Senators and several House of Representives members can do for a state, the four lawamkers he is advocating for can do it.

According to him, Nigeria’s income interms of revenue generation cannot fund the budget for the year, adding that one source of income from oil cannot fund the budget.

But while advocating for ways to cut cost and ensure effective representation, Okorocha said he would sponsor a bill that will seek for the reduction of the number of senators and House of Representatives members per state.

He said, “I want one senator and three House of Representatives members per state,”Okorocha said adding that it will cut expenses.

“A senator and the three house of Representatives members can do what many have been doing. We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different thing to happen. We must cut our size according to the available yard.”

Speaking further, Okorocha said that the issue of poverty and hunger was on the increase adding that the government must help the masses and the poor by reducing the number of Representatives in the National Assembly.

He said, “There is need for constitutional amednemnt. Rather than engaging many people in politics, we can have few in the national assembly while others can venture into other sectors.

” If we have a governor in a state, one senator and three house of representative members can help in development,” Okorocha said while calling on the Federal government to invest more in agriculture to create more jobs.”

The Senator who stressed that the Senate must make laws and motions that support the executive, said that the legislators are the pivot of running government in a democracy, adding, “I will present the bill based on the mood of the national assembly. Whether it starts now or later, we must do things differently.”