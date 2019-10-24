Corruption: Gov Zulum orders immediate transfer of all Pension board staff

Although the Governor did not mention how much were misappropriated, he, however, said new blood would be injected into the Pensions and Salaries Board to perform the job.

Zulum handed over the warning today while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of 14 new permanent secretaries.

He said, when he took over the mantle of leadership in the state, he promised to reinvigorate the civil service for greater efficiency and optimal productivity as well as improving the institutional and human capacity to work and handle effectively the issues of inclusiveness, transparency and accountability in the civil service.

According to the governor, the permanent secretaries are the engine room for the transformation agenda, so as technical heads of their ministries, they are expected to spearhead the implementation of all policies and programmes of government devoid of any rancour.

Among other things, he said, the permanent secretaries are equally expected to ensure probity and prudence in the public finance management, staff discipline and efficient management of human resources to achieve organizational goals.

Prof. Zulum said, governance in a crisis situation is very difficult with daunting challenges, but in spite of this, and upon assumption of office, he was able to launch with full force development agenda for quick economic recovery, job creation, revitalize the health and education sectors, as well as restoring hope for the people.

He also thanked the labour leaders in the state for their understanding and patience to enable government carry out the reform process gradually, assuring better working conditions for the civil servants as demonstrated by moving his office to the state secretariat.

According to him, all the permanent secretaries were selected based on their competence, track record and working experience as well as quota system and urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Earlier in his vote of thanks on behalf of all the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries, Alh. Tahir Mohammed thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the job and assured him that they will work assiduously in order to justify the confidence reposed in them.