Corps member bags one-month imprisonment for $150 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zone, on Monday, secured the conviction of one Samuel Orie, a serving NYSC member before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu on one count of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence the sum of $150.

Orie (the Corps member) was arrested on August 23, 2019, based on intelligence regarding his fraudulent activities.

The charge against him reads, “that you SAMUEL ORIE( alias SCOTT GIBB) sometime in 2019 in Enugu within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, fraudulently presented yourself as Mr Scott Gibb, an American contractor travelling around the world and using your email address with the intent to obtain money from unsuspecting victims on the internet and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes(Prohibition, Prevention) Act 2015″.

When the charge was read to him, Orie pleaded guilty. The prosecution counsel E.V Dalyop consequently urged the court to convict him as charged.





But the defendant’s counsel E.O Isiwu pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first time offender who was remorseful and willing to make restitution for all his actions.

Justice Buba convicted Orie (the Corps member) and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment starting from the date of his arrest. He is also ordered to forfeit the sum of $150 and his Techno Camon M phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria.