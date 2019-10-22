The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend led members of the State Executive Council to the palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, to mark the revered monarch’s 3rd coronation anniversary.

Dignitaries in the delegation include Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Commissioner for Art, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osaze Osewingie-Ero.

Obaseki, who was welcomed by top palace functionaries, received cheers from the mammoth crowd, as he proceeded to meet with the Oba behind closed door.

The Governor, who later emerged with the Oba, acknowledged cheers from the crowd, as Oba Ewuare II, was full of smiles. They both observed fireworks to mark the celebration.

Speaking with journalists thereafter, Obaseki, said Edo monarchy is the pride of every citizen of the State, noting, “Our monarch is our pride and the essence of the Benin nation. We are glad of this heritage as there is nothing that gladdens our hearts as Edo people than to see our monarch in happy and good health.

“On this third anniversary of the coronation and birthday of the Oba of Benin, I join millions of Edo people all over the world to wish him a prosperous, happy and successful reign that will bring benefits to all of us in Edo State.”

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye congratulated the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II for the double celebration, noting that it was a rare privilege to experience the celebration.

“The reign of the Oba has brought great transformation to the Kingdom. His support to the Obaseki-led administration has resulted in great developmental stride in Edo State. We are happy to have him as our monarch at this time,” he added.

