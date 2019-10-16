COOP advises Wike against actions capable of undermining peace in parts of Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Conscience of Ogoni People, COOP, has advised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State against actions capable of undermining the peace enjoyed by people of the state.

This is coming following the installation and issuance of certificate of government recognition to Chief Hope Opusunji as the Opu-Kula by the Rivers State Government, few days after the reopening of the Oil Mining Lease, OML25, in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The Coordinator of COOP, Chief Gani Topba yesterday in Port Harcourt claimed that it was wrong for the governor to take such action at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari had just resolved a serious tussle in the area.

Topba noted that the installation was capable of steering another round of crisis in the area playing host to OML25, calling on the Federal Government, Security agencies and the international community for intervention to ensure that the brewing crisis in the area is contained.

He said: “I had said that President Muhammadu Buhari has the capacity to resolve issues surrounding the OML25and he did it. But what the governor by installing a traditional ruler just did a few days after the intervention of the president is capable of causing crisis.

“The action can affect the resumption of oil production in OML25. They want to truncate the peace that the president that settled in Kula kingdom. I am calling on the DSS (Department of Security Service) to caution the governor to allow the peace made on OML25 to remain.

“I am worried over the way the governor of Rivers State is handling issues concerning the Ogoni people and the Kula kingdom. I was shocked hearing that the governor has installed a traditional ruler which is his choice and not that of the community, at a time when Buhari has restored peace in Kula kingdom.

“This attempt can thwart the peace that the president of Nigeria has settled in Kula when led to the reopening of the OML25 oil field. I call on the international community, security agencies and well meaning individuals to call the governor to order.”