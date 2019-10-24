Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says activities of the state Contributory Health Commission has begun to ensure unfettered access to qualitative healthcare at affordable costs in the state.

Akeredolu stated this on Thursday in Akure at the sixth annual general meeting and scientific conference of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association, (MDCAN), Ondo State Government Hospitals’ Chapter.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, he explained that the commencement of the health scheme would move the state in the direction of universal health coverage for its citizens.

The governor, however, called on doctors in the state to assist the present administration in achieving laudable programmes, as the government could not do it alone.

He noted that the theme of the conference, ‘Healthcare Delivery in Ondo State; the Past, Present and the Future’, was apt and timely as it allowed for critical analysis of how the state fared, with a view to proffering necessary solutions to challenges.

According to him, the previous absence of a teaching hospital in the state at the inception of our administration, has left a large vacuum in our health sector, and no doubt, affected healthcare delivery.

“This has now changed with the advent of a standard Teaching Hospital with complexes in Ondo and Akure’

“The state government has recently taken delivery of state-of-the-art medical equipment, which are currently being distributed to health facilities across the state,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, Commissioner for Health, lauded the achievements recorded in the heath sector under the present administration.

Reprented by Dr. Niran Ikuemola, the Permanent Secretary of the State Hospital Management Board, Adegbenro described doctors as key stakeholders in the health project of the government.

Adegbenro solicited the cooperation of doctors in the service of the state government, adding they could not afford to fail in the expectation of quality service delivery.

Also, Dr Ishaq Ojodu, Chairman of MDCAN, Ondo State Chapter, said the association organised the yearly conference to discuss topical health issues and proffer the necessary solution.

He said the theme for this year was carefully chosen to address areas like the risk of suicide and litigation in the medical practice. (NAN)

