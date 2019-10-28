A medical practitioner, Dr Okai Aku, on Monday, says continuous advocacy at all levels in government is paramount to surmounting the problems of negative cultural and religious beliefs against polio vaccination.

Aku, who is with Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said this in

an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that the vaccination had no harmful effect on the reproductive system of children as alleged by some cultural adherents.

He noted that some parents boycotted the polio vaccination because of some religious and cultural beliefs that it was

harmful to the reproductive health of the child.

He urged medical stakeholders and the federal and state ministries of health to improve strategies on reorientation and awareness

aimed at changing the narration

He said “advocacy is the only way forward in reorienting some persons who hold negative beliefs against polio vaccinatio“It is not true that polio vaccine causes impotency as peddled by some people, it is not harmful to the child at all.”

Aku called for total commitment to the health of the child, saying that polio vaccination was imperative in guaranteeing healthy future.

The medical practitioner explained that polio vaccination was necessary for the child, irrespective of religion, culture and class, especially in Nigeria.

Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) promotes sexual and reproductive health and rights in the country.

