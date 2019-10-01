By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE management of Queen’s College, Yaba and some members of the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, yesterday, debunked claims of a yet-to-be-identified infection, alleged to have made over 900 students leave the school.

An online platform had reported an incident of another outbreak of an undisclosed disease had landed many students in the school’s sickbay, on Monday.

Two years ago, three students died of diarrhea, while several others were hospitalized.

In a chat with Vanguard, a school official, who craved anonymity, told Vanguard that all was well in the school and that no student was admitted on account of an infection.

The Queens College official said: “The report you saw today is just propaganda, there is nothing like that. No student was admitted as I just left the sickbay.

“However, it is normal you to have one or two students complain of illness as this is a ladies school. You can’t tell what happens during their menstruation period. They may experience stomach pains or other symptoms, which is normal.”

But a parent alleged that the report was allegedly orchestrated by the PTA chairman to elongate his tenure which will end in October.

The parent, who craved for anonymity, said: “I am angry. How can the PTA chairman be raising the false alarm like this? A girl asked me to sign for her at sickbay just because she wanted to go home.

“The chairman does not want to leave by October 15 when his tenure expires. If the claim of infection is true, why didn’t he call a meeting the way he normally does when they want to ask for money? I am not saying that some children didn’t fall sick but, saying 900 girls were sick is a lie. He just wants to distract parents. I was in school and the situation is not as bad as it was reported.”

Another parent, who refused to disclose his identity, alleged that the PTA chairman wanted to raise dust, as he was working with the ousted principal to remain in office.

Vanguard