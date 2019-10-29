Confusion as armed soldiers invade Osun police command headquarters

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some armed soldiers on Monday afternoon, besieged Osun State Command headquarters of the Nigeria police force in Osogbo, creating tension in the area.

According to some traders with shops near the police headquarters, three of the soldiers had already entered into the command’s premises before others were stopped at the gate.

The traders around the state command hurriedly closed their shops for fear of unknown as the soldiers were wielding arms and does not want to be caught in any eventualities.

A trader, who simply identified himself as Segun, told Vanguard that about 28 soldiers were seen at the entrance of the police command engaging policemen at the gate in hot argument around 12:30 pm.

“Later a senior police officer with the name Edward Ebuka intervened and prevented the soldiers from entering the command.

The soldiers, although left the area, but they never seemed satisfied with the situation, because I believe some of them were likely detained by the police”, he added.

However, a police source, who preferred anonymity disclosed that three soldiers that had already entered into the command’s premises were arrested and disarmed by the policemen, while others left.

The source added that the mission of the soldiers in the area might not be unconnected with the arrest and detention of a soldier arrested in Osogbo for an offence that could not be immediately ascertained last Saturday.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro said the command will brief journalists later on the development.

