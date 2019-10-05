Community Development: Why MTN feted 110 local people in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

At least 110 local people who attracted key developmental projects to their various communities in 2019 have been honoured by telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria.

The 110 Nigerians were feted in Abuja yesterday for identifying developmental needs in their communities and taking steps to seek solutions towards address them.

Some of the Nigerians who were celebrated for nominating their communities for various interventions under MTN Foundation’s ‘What We Can Achieve Together’ initiative include one Mr. Jackson Acho who facilitated the provision of school learning materials in the Amaise community in Abia State; one Aisha Bello who nominated a health centre in Anguwa Chiroma community of Gombe State to receive health equipment and supplies, and one Salami Toyin, who facilitated the installation of a solar powered borehole in the Arometa community of Oyo state.

At a dinner organised for the 110 nominators, MTN’s General Manager (Northern Region), Amina Usman, said, “We are here to celebrate some women and men who chose to step out of their comfort zones and in their own little way, take action to transform their communities for the better.

“I am sure you must have heard the saying – a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. But how many of us are ready to take that step forward when they need to?

“Well, we have 110 Nigerians who did exactly that. They took a step forward, took action and partnered with us to bring about change to their world. Today, their communities are better for it.

“Because of them, school children have learning materials, medical equipment has been installed in primary health centres, and solar-powered boreholes have been installed in communities where they had no water.”

Speaking also, the Director, MTN Foundation, Mr. Dennis Okoro, said with the 110 communities impacted under the phase III of the ‘What We Can Do Together’ initiative, a total of 510 communities across 454 local governments have been transformed.

