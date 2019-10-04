Communications minister leads Nigeria’s delegation To GITEX 2019

… As NITDA Boss Hosts Africa Investment Forum

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will be leading major Nigerian businesses and economic players to attend this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, GITEX 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirate from October 6-10, 2019.

The country’s delegation will be joining over 200, 000 trade visitors from over 145 countries of the world to share trends in technology and look into the future of the ICT industry. The Minister will offer insights on how investors can get maximum ‘Return on Investments’ (ROIs) from the ICT sector of the economy.

A statement by Head, Corporate Affairs & External Relations Unit, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar said the sessions, will offer firsthand investment information on the increasing opportunities in the industry vertical areas of Education, Cybersecurity, e-Government, Startups, Retails, Energy, Healthcare, Fintech, and Agrotech industries.

Nigeria is adjudged as the largest ICT market in the continent of Africa as she maintains her lead as Africa’s largest economy. The annual technology expo with therefore afford Nigeria to showcase her ICT investment potentials at the Nigerian Country Pavilion and the Nigerian Startup Pavilion.

The five days GITEX 2019 Technology week will feature several hours of conferences, forums, tech talks and meetings with the main theme: Synergizing the Mind and Technology Economy; covering sectors like Future Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Smart Cities, 5G, Gitex, and Lifestyle Tech among others.

Discussant will also x-ray why venture capitalists and angel investors should be looking at Africa’s largest economy for startup funding. In a related development, the Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi will be co-hosting the GITEX Africa Investment Forum (AIF) on October 9, 2019, inside the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The AIF will feature speakers and audiences from across the continent sharing Africa’s inspiring growth curves and challenges as the continent grapple with diverse development issues. According to an AppsAfrica report, Nigeria remains the top funding hub for tech startups in Africa with an investment of about $334.5million as of January 2019.

Meanwhile, the AIF will be offering an interactive and pitch session for Nigeria startups with focused discussion on what to know about Nigeria’s tech startup ecosystem. ‘‘Nigeria, by the size of her equity investment, drew more venture capital in 2018 and has sustained that trend in 2019 than its Southern and Eastern African counterparts.

‘‘The AIF will also be hosting a session on Accelerating Sustainable Chinese Investment in Africa’s Infrastructure Lessons from the Belt and Road Initiative, where the different perspectives on the impact of trade and investment from Chinese stakeholders; from funding major infrastructure alongside strategic entry by technology companies like Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu are helping the advancement of industries in Africa,’’ it added.

Meanwhile, there will also be a CEO Connect Hosted by Gulf Africa where discussions will give a real-world perspective to help prepare startups to take on and succeed in doing business in Africa. Notable CEOs featuring include; William Skidmore, Editor, Gulf Africa Review, Lare Ayoola, CEO TRANTER IT, Evelyn Lewis, CEO SBTS Group among others.

The highlights for Nigeria on the AIF will be the two important sessions on Nigeria Focus: Presentations & Panel Discussions Hosted by NITDA, Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria & High Investment Potential in Nigeria’s ICT sector to be delivered by the Minister of Communications,

Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and Special Remarks by NITDA boss by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi on “NITDA as an Enabler of Technology Investment in Nigeria.

Similarly, other discussants expected to feature includes: Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND); Jelani Aliyu, Director-General, Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC); Ms Abimbola Alele, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT); Dr. Agu Collins Agu, Director of Corporate Planning & Strategy, NITDA, and Dr. Evans Woherem, Chairman Digital Africa Group will feature on Investors Panel: Leveraging the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria – Africa’s Largest Economy.

Vanguard News