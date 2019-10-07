Commissioner warns staff against indolence, truancy

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Barr Peter Chigozie Okonkwo, Monday warned workers of the Ministry that he would not tolerate truancy and indolence.

Okonkwo who addressed the staff of the Ministry shortly after he resumed office, urged the workers to be dedicated to their duties and to avoid idleness as well as lateness to work.

“Let me warn you that I’ll not tolerate lateness to work, gossiping and indolence. Needless to remind you that negligence to duty will attract dire consequence,” he warns.

He however assured the staff that he would maintain an open door policy, pointing out that any staff that excels in his or her duty would be rewarded accordingly.

Addressing the Commissioner on behalf of the staff, a director of Finance in the Ministry, Mrs Justina Nwankwo, told the Commissioner that the staff would be diligent in their duties describing the coming of the Commissioner to the Ministry as a “divine intervention.”

Nwankwo said that as they were loyal to the former Commissioner, they will also extend the same gesture to him.

In his own remarks, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Ministry, Mr. Hillary Ugwuozor, assured the Commissioner of their loyalty and their readiness to support his avowed vision for the Ministry.

Vanguard