Comedian I Go Dye begs Obaseki not to demolish Tony Kabaka’s hotel

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the wake of the bustling rumours that the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki is all set to move to demolish Tony Kabaka’s hotel today, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Benin City ace humour merchant, Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye has reached out to the governor to shun the move, advising that it may not be in the interest of the economic development of the State.

Speaking on phone with Vanguard, the United Nations ambassador said:

” Let me use this opportunity as development goals ambassador to advise the Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki to leave Tony Kabaka’s hotel. Two wrongs don’t make a right. At this time, in spite of the low business fortune of Edo State and the future which is pregnant it won’t be in your best interest to destroy the property on notice.

“I appeal for caution on the premises because perhaps in the years to come history may judge you in the same standard. Please prove to the weak hearted that you have a heart of gold, that you can forgive and embrace even your enemies in the battle field.”

The relationship between the governor and the prominent member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tony Adun a.k.a Kabaka has recently become frosty with the latter crying out in a video that there is alleged demolition order on his property by the state government, which according to word from the grapevine, is to be effected today, Wednesday.

Vanguard