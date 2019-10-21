Combating unemployment in Nigeria

Olamide Akinrinola

Unemployment has been a major problem in Nigeria. The rate of unemployment in this culturally diverse federation, whose population is approximately 200 million people, has been a matter of concern as millions are without a source of livelihood in the country.

Nigeria harbours one of the largest youth populations in the world, however, thousands of youths graduate from institutions with no prospect of having a secured future. From 2014 till date, the youth unemployment rate in Nigeria averaged 23.63 per cent and the Minister of Labor, Senator Chris Ngige, has predicted the unemployment rate, skyrocketing to 33.5 per cent in 2020.

The high rate of unemployment has played major dysfunctional roles in society. One of such roles is aggravating poverty in Nigeria. According to the Washington – based Brooking Institution, Nigeria overtook India in 2018 as having the largest number of people living in extreme poverty – 87 million people.

Also, unemployment has increased the high rate of criminal activities, of such, is cybercrime. Cybercrime has been an avenue for youths to source for a means of livelihood. Unemployment has also reduced the size of the market, reduced the demand for goods and services; It has drastically reduced the payment of tax and the rate of infrastructural development in Nigeria.

In addition, unemployment has increased the rate of suicide and illiteracy in the country. Unemployment can be eradicated and the methods that can be implemented would be discussed in the subsequent paragraphs.

One major way to combat unemployment is to foster the rise of entrepreneurship in Nigeria. If Nigerian youths can take responsibility and create legal jobs for themselves, unemployment would reduce substantially. It is generally known that the potentials in individuals are money-making tools in the economic system.

A potential refers to the unrealised ability in a person. The actualisation of our potential can be created through awareness, training and development. Nigeria needs job providers, not job seekers. Therefore, youths should explore their creativity and build a career in their fields of interest.

In addition, the problem-solution strategy is a means of building a career in the economic system. This has to do with recognising a current need in society and establishing a product that will satisfy that need. There are lots of deficiencies in the community which require attention from young and vibrant youths. For example, the act of recycling has been neglected in society, causing a high level of land pollution.

The government has a major role to play in combatting unemployment and one of such is encouraging industrialisation. The government should place a restriction on importation ad should establish industries that will absorb the millions of unemployed youths in the country.

Also, empowerment schemes should be created to train youths in the country. Training should be based on vocational, interpersonal and leadership skills. This would encourage independence and the procuring of more job opportunities in the country.

In addition, the government should provide funds to fully establish small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs. This can be done through the giving of loans, grants and business facilities to these youths. It is not enough to acquire a skill, funds have to be in place to fully expand the business potentials.

Corruption is another area to be tackled in order to eradicated unemployment in Nigeria. Corruption is a generational multi-faceted instrument of economic instability. The head of the NBS Bureau reported that despite the growth of the Nigerian economy, the proportion of Nigerians living in poverty is increasing every year.

This is as a result of the uneven distribution of the national cake, which means that the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Corruption, therefore, should be flushed out so as to fully maximise the distribution of revenue from major sectors like oil and agriculture to foster development.

Lastly, the population should be checked and controlled by the people in the country. The record has shown that Nigeria is the most populous country in the entire African continent and this has reduced the chances of people getting jobs in the country. There must be a high level of awareness about birth control and family planning. This way, jobs will be evenly distributed to the people.

In conclusion, unemployment is a major setback to achieving a flourishing economy. It is as a prerequisite for poverty, increase in crime rate, underdevelopment, high rate of suicide and illiteracy. However, unemployment can be combatted through independence f youths, empowerment schemes, capital for your and businesses, tackling corruption and birth control.

Vanguard