Colombia’s capital city, Bogota elects first female mayor

The Colombia’s capital city, Bogota on Sunday elected its first female mayor, Claudia Lopez who won with a promise to combat corruption and promote equal rights.

Lopez of the Alianza Verde party won the election by capturing about 35 per cent of the vote which summed up to about 1.1 million votes; thus, defeating her strongest opponent, Carlos Galán by 2.7 per cent.

She is also described as the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America, even though the region is slowly improving its adoption of people LGBTQ while cultural biases and inequality perception.

“This is the day of the woman,” she said to a jubilant Colombia crowd. “We knew that only by uniting could we win. We did that. We united, we won and we made history!”

She vowed to continue uniting Colombians across the political spectrum and work to improve daily life issues like public transportation.

Blanca Duran, a former city politician, told the El Espectador newspaper that with López’s win, Bogota is “setting an example for the country.”

“It is showing that it is a city with respect, with diversity, in which we can advance rights,” she said.

Centrist and progressive party candidates won several important posts in Colombia’s local elections, the first since the signing of a historic peace accord with leftist rebels, according to NBC report.

Conservative former President Álvaro Uribe acknowledged his party’s setback, stating on Twitter that “I recognize the defeat with humility.”

