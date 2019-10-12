Coca Cola refreshes with handy new 5 Alive

By Moses Nosike

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited has recently transitioned Nigeria’s favourite fruit drink, 5Alive from tetra pack to a handy bottle. This refreshing transformation is available in Citrus Burst and Berry Blast variants.

Franchise Marketing Manager, Gbolahan Sanni, said that 5ALive remains a nature inspired and nutritious fruit drink. “Our new handy bottle, made in Nigeria for Nigerians is created for consumers to enjoy the refreshing goodness of 5Alive with convenience. The plastic bottles are 100% recyclable, including the caps and labels. We believe every package has value and life beyond its initial use and should be collected and recycled into either a new package or another beneficial use.

Our 5Alive range remains a unique line of fruit drinks that provide consumers with a nourishing and deeply satisfying taste anytime of the day. The new handy pack of 5Alive is available nationwide at all retail outlets in 78cl at ¦ 300″.

Vanguard