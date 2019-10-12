Coach blames bad officiating for loss in amputee cup of nations final

Gbenga Dosumu, Assistant Coach, Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF), has blamed poor officiating for the 2-0 loss to host Angola in the final match of the just-concluded Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football (CANAF).

Dosumu, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, faulted activities of referees that officiated the match held on Friday in Luanda.

NAN reports that Angola hosted the just concluded 5th edition of Federation of Africa for Amputee Football (FAAF)- organised CANAF tournament. Seven nations participated in the tournament held in Luanda from Oct. 1 to Oct. 12.

“We came second because of bad officiating; the referees favoured the Angolan team who also had the home advantage and a massive support from the fans.

“I know we did well, having won four matches, played a goalless draw with Tanzania, and 2-2 with host Angola in the group stage matches, before bowing 2-0 to Angola in the final encounter,” he said.

He said that Kelvin Kingsley, who netted four goals, exhibited outstanding skills and emerged as Nigeria’s highest goal scorer, while Ezeji Kennedy scored three goals which was instrumental to the Special Eagles’ good finish.

The coach added that the Special Eagles had performed well in the tournament, adding that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development should reward the players.

“We have, in the midst of poor funding, performed well and, without mincing words, our achievement deserves good reward from the sports ministry. We should be celebrated because it is not easy.

“As a team, we made sacrifices to represent Nigeria and with passion and commitment, we were able to mount the podium for the silver trophy. Today, we are number two on the continent,” he said.

According to him, the Special Eagles resurfaced in the FAAF-organised continental tournament after six years of non-participation due to lack of funds and sponsorship.

