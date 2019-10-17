CLO urges FG, states to set up functional fire service station on Onitsha-Enugu Highway

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), a civil society organization, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to set up a functional fire service station on the Onitsha axis of Onitsha-Enugu Highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that over 59 people about five years ago lost their lives in a fiery inferno close to the same point of the fire incident that occurred in Onitsha on Wednesday.

Chairman of the CLO, in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told NAN in Enugu that the Federal Government must wade in and stop fire incidents connected to the vehicular movement along the Onitsha axis of Onitsha-Enugu Highway.

Ezekwueme also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure that trucks, tankers and other articulated vehicles plying Federal roads were roadworthy and had drivers with a sound mind.

“Gov. Willie Obiano should set up a committee made up of men of impeccable integrity to probe the activities of state’s fire service over negligence to duties and indifference in view of the huge allocations and money spent by the government.

“It is very regrettable and despicable that the fire service stations within Main Market Onitsha and Okpoko are not living up to their statutory mandate,’’ he said.

The CLO boss, however, prayed for the eternal repose of those who lost their lives and fortitude to their loved ones to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Federal and Anambra State Governments as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should come to the aid of the victims.

“Anambra State Government should establish trust fund in support of the victims.

“I thank the police and other security agencies in the state for their prompt interventions immediately the inferno started,’’ he said.

