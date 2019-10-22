Civil society groups throw weight behind 2019 Alaghodaro Summit

Barely a month to the 2019 Alaghodaro Summit, civil society groups in Edo State has expressed support for the 2019 edition of the annual event, pledging to work towards having a memorable celebration of the third-year anniversary of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

A top official of a civil society group, who spoke with journalists, said the group is supporting the event because of the favourable disposition of the state government to the plight of the people and the enthronement of probity, accountability, and transparency in government through the administration’s open governance policy.

Chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Edo, Mr. Ogbeiwi Aghedo, said that members of the civil society are excited about the third edition of the Alaghodaro summit, noting that the first two editions lived up to their billings.

According to him, “We are excited that the state is hosting the third edition of the Alaghodaro Summit, which has become a ritual in the state. It is exciting because members of the civil society have never had it so good with any other government. Our work is made easier because we have a transparent government that has ensured probity and accountability.

“I have spoken with a number of my colleagues in the civil society movement. We are quite satisfied with the progress being made by the state government in a number of areas.”

The 2019 Alaghodaro summit is the third edition of the summit, which is organized to celebrate the governor’s third year in office. The 2019 edition of Alaghodaro summit is themed “Delivering to Our People: The Next Level,” and will be used to evaluate how the Obaseki-led administration’s policies, programmes, and initiatives will continue to transform the lives of ordinary Edo people.

Vanguard News