China calls on U.S. to stop politicising human rights issue

China on Friday called on the U.S. to stop politicizing human rights issues and interfering in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of human rights, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang

Its spokesman, Geng Shuang, made the call in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s accusations against Venezuela’s winning a seat on the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

Shuang said Venezuela’s election into the UN Human Rights Council was a result of the UN rules of procedure and that reflecting the mainstream opinion of the international community, was “reasonable and legitimate”.

“He said that if anyone questioned or challenged the result, would he or she want to challenge the authority of the UN General Assembly and the majority of the UN members.

He, therefore, called on the U.S. to stop politicizing human rights issues and interfering in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of human rights otherwise, it would only further undermine its image and reputation and would surely be opposed by the international community.

