Breaking News
Translate

Chido Onumah drags DSS to court over alleged Illegal detention

On 3:53 pmIn Newsby

Mr. Chido Onumah, a journalist and rights activist, on Wednesday, sued the Department of State Security Services (DSS), over alleged illegal detention.

Activist Chido Onumah

In a suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1270/2019 filed by his Lawyer, Moses Ideh, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, Onumah sought the enforcement of his fundamental human rights to dignity of his person, right to personal liberty, freedom of expression and right to own personal property brought pursuant to Section 34, 35, 39, 41 and 44 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Onumah is the applicant, Mr Bichi is the 1st respondent and the DSS as an agency is a 2nd respondent in the case.

NAN reports that that Onumah was said to have been arrested recently by the DSS operatives at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and detailed for several hours for wearing a T-shirt with the inscription: “We Are All Biafrans.”

 Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.