ChaseBeatzz and his journey to music production

Oluwaseun Emmanual Olunuga, popularly known as ChaseBeatzz born on the 4th of May 1992, is one of the Nigerian born South African based music producer.

The firstborn to the family of parents who were entrepreneurs, he had his primary education at Bright Star Nursery and Primary School.

The talented producer proceeded to Government College, Ikorodu where he acquired his secondary education.





Growing up, the producer was in the habit of visiting his brother’s music studio where his passion for music production was fine-tuned.

ChaseBeatzz was inspired by a YouTube video of Metro Booming making a video.

The inspiration led the Ogun state born music maker to join a music school in Johannesburg in the year 2013 where he mastered his craft in music-making.

After studying, Chasebeatzz spent a lot of time producing beats for his friends who had the ability to sing, after which he went on to work with the likes of Ekelly, Decade Beats and Dtunes. He also looks up to these guys as mentors.

VANGUARD