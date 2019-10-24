Breaking News
Translate

Champions League: Martinez scores, misses penalty kick as Inter Milan scrape win

On 8:29 amIn Sportsby

Forward Lautaro Martinez scored one goal and missed a second-half penalty kick as a lacklustre Inter Milan scraped their first win in their UEFA Champions League group on Wednesday.

Inter Milan, Champions League

They beat former champions Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to achieve this.

The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute, scoring from close range after Stefan de Vrij’s pass sent him clear of the defence.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid get off the mark in Champions League through Kroos goal

Martinez, however, missed a chance to seal the match with eight minutes left when his penalty kick was saved by Roman Buerki.

In the end, it did not matter as Antonio Candreva added a second for Inter in the 89th minute after Borussia were caught on the break.

The result left the two sides level on four points from three games in Group F.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.