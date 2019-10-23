Champions League: Lyon fall to Benfica 2-1

Benfica Lisbon inflicted its first defeat of the season in the Champions League in Lyon (2-1) Wednesday on the third day at the stadium of Luz de Lisboa, after a big mistake of Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes at the end of the match.

With this defeat, Lyon, who was smiling for the moment on the European stage (a draw and a win), missed the opportunity to get a head start in the race to the 8th finals, and is now 3rd of his group (4 points), tied with the Zenit St. Petersburg, and two lengths behind the leading Leipzig leader (6 points), AFP reported.

