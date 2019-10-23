Breaking News
Champions League: Lyon fall to Benfica 2-1

Benfica Lisbon inflicted its first defeat of the season in the Champions League in Lyon (2-1) Wednesday on the third day at the stadium of Luz de Lisboa, after a big mistake of Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes at the end of the match.

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes comforted by his teammates after a big mistake against Benfica on 23 October 2019 in Lisbon. PHOTO: AFP

With this defeat, Lyon, who was smiling for the moment on the European stage (a draw and a win), missed the opportunity to get a head start in the race to the 8th finals, and is now 3rd of his group (4 points), tied with the Zenit St. Petersburg, and two lengths behind the leading Leipzig leader (6 points), AFP reported.

