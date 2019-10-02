Champions League: Chelsea’s Abraham equals Sterling’s ‘birthday goal’ record

Following his strike against the Great Danes, the Anglo-Nigerian, Tammy Abraham, has joined the list of players who scored on their birthday in the competition.

Birthday boy Tammy Abraham has joined Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling in exclusive Champions League ranks.

The Chelsea forward opened his account in the competition with his effort against Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Abraham fired past Mike Maignana in the 22nd minute after taking down an excellent cross from Fikayo Tomori.

With that, he becomes the second English player to score in the Champions League on their birthday after Manchester City’s Sterling against Borussia Monchengladbach in December 2015.

Also, he combined with Tomori to equal Frank Lampard and John Terry’s seven-year record, being the first time two English players scored and assisted in the elite tournament.

The Stamford Bridge giants travel to Ajax on October 23 for their next Champions League fixture, Goal reported.

Vanguard