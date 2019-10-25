Challenge your impeachment in court, Oyebode tells impeached Kogi Dep. Gov

Prof. Akin Oyebode of International Law and Jurisprudence, on Friday, urged the impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi, Mr Simon Achuba, to challenge his impeachment in court.

Oyebode told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the impeachment was an abuse of the law.

Until recently, Oyebode was a professor of International Law and Jurisprudence in the University of Lagos.

He said that seeking redress would serve as a deterrent to future abuses of the process of law.

“Impeachment is an admixture of law and politics. Even, so often, politicians act as if it is more of the latter than the former.

“Abuse of the process is a reflection of our steep learning curve.

“Achuba, who is the victim of this recklessness should make recourse to the law as both a redress as well as deterrence to future abusers.

“It seems Nigerians never learn to do things right,” Oyebode said.

NAN reports that Achuba was impeached by members of the State House of Assembly on Oct. 19 in Lokoja.

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi had after the impeachment chosen his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, to replace Achuba as the new Deputy Governor.

Achuba’s impeachment followed the submission of a report of a committee set up by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana, to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against him.

It was learnt that a seven-man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole before Achuba was impeached.

Achuba had in August raised an alarm of an alleged threat to his life as he accused Bello of intolerance of contrary views.

He also criticised Bello’s administration for non-performance, claiming that was the reason for the rift between him and the governor.

Members of the Assembly said the action of Achuba was gross misconduct against Bello and the people of Kogi State.

Vanguard