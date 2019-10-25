Centre tasks students to be vanguards of leadership

African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) on Friday tasked students to be the vanguard of leadership to resolve the leadership challenge in the country.

Mr Sunday Osasah, Acting Executive Director, Centre LSD at the Leadership Executive Course graduation in Abuja said that there was need for more people to take advantage of leadership trainings to be change agents.

Osasah said that the centre came up with the resolution to help Nigeria resolve the leadership question and followed the determination with an action which led to the establishment of the centre’s leadership school.

“At the centre, we always propagate and make it very clear that whatever you are doing in life if you conceptualise anything without giving it the needed action, that thing will never see the light of day.

“This means that whatever we are doing in life must be done from the project management perspective and also infuse into it an execution culture.

“There is a lot of talk about the challenges of development in Nigeria and anytime you talk about it, one major thing they talk about is leadership yet most people don’t do anything about it.

“Even organisations that have leadership to their names are not doing anything concrete to resolve the leadership question in Nigeria; so we ensured that we have an institution where we can train people on leadership,” he said.

Osasah urged the trainees empowered with the leadership skills to be part of the change vanguard that would bring a new lease of life to Africa.

Ms Faith Abu, one of the trainees, thanked the centre for the privilege, noting that she had learnt a lot about leadership and how to handle her new position in the office.

Mr Mukhtar Kuna, another trainee, appealed to the centre to establish an office in the North-East so that other people could access the training.

Vanguard News Nigeria.