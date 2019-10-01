Centre commends NEMA DG, says signifies there’s hope for Nigeria

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has showered encomiums on Mustapha Maihaja, director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

At a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Isaac Ikpa, executive secretary of the organisation, said Maihaja had strengthened procurement practice and processes in the interest of improving the well-being of Nigeria.

He commended NEMA’s DG for strictly complying with the treasury single account (TSA) as directed by the federal government.

“Engineer Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja has made members of the public realise that there is hope for the country.

“An interesting thing we found in NEMA is the strict compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

“While NEMA is not a revenue-generating agency, its use of TSA reveals a culture of making refunds for unexpended cash releases and full declaration of donor funds, donations and support.”

The centre urged the agency not to be distracted by some elements who are hellbent of rubbishing its efforts.

“We have worked with several partner NGOs in tracking the procurement processes and safeguards that have been implemented in NEMA. The processes are benchmarked against extant procurement legislation of the country and the provisions set out by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

“Let us point out that this tracking is something that CESJET and its partners have consistently and dedicatedly done now for the past five consecutive years.

“We have also found that NEMA’s procurement process deliberately weed out companies that have not shown a track record of transparency in the conduct of its business.”

