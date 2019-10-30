Celebrities grace CCX Lagos round table discussion on good governance

By Rita Okoye

In a bid to push for good governance and encourage civic participation in governance, renowned record label, Chocolate City in partnership with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) held a round-table discussion on Thursday, 24th of October, 2019.

The CCX Lounge Victoria Island played host to the many celebrities that converged to discuss salient issues eating deep into the nerve of the Nigerian society which includes corruption, embezzlement, human trafficking, areas of failure of the government, stigmatization of people living with disabilities, increased and perpetual suffering of the masses, gender-based abuse and violence against women among others.

Going forward, the role of influencers in pushing for change, social activism, celebrities’ area of interests and linkage with relevant CSOs were also not left out of the discussion as the music was considered a tool for electoral reform and drive for ensuring and enhancing good governance.

Nikki Laoye, Falz the Bahd Guy, Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya, Ushbebe, Waje Uruobe, Williams Uchemba, Ruggedman, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and, Kate Henshaw had the floor at different points to air their opinion on these critical issues.

Hosted by superstar rapper, MI Abaga, other celebrities present include amongst others Do2dtun, Seun Kuti, Ibrahim Suleiman, Joey Akan, VJ Adams, Akah Nani, Temi Solomon, Bez, Johnny Drille, Nosa, Folu Storms, Gbenga Adeyinka, Tee-A, Illbliss, Ruby Gyang, Ikhane Akhigbe, Ferdinand Ademife, DJ Lambo, Blaqbonez, Jefferey (BBNaija) and Candy Bleakz.

Guests present were tasked with taking immediate actions to ensure that the next generation of Nigerian leaders is trustworthy, accountable and competent.

They were also encouraged to use their voices in their various capacities to speak against the ills of the society and the negligence of the government which will in no distant future, spur the relevant quarters of government parastatals into action and will positively affect the well-being of every Nigerian.

vanguard