Ceballos: I didn’t play or enjoy football at Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has rediscovered the happiness he lost at Real Madrid since joining Premier League side Arsenal on loan.

Arsenal midfielder, Dani Ceballos, on a season-long loan from Real Madrid

The Spaniard’s move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu didn’t go to plan, with him never consistently finding a place in the first team.

“It was clear I wanted to leave,” Ceballos said. “I’ve been successful in leaving, now I’m where I want to be and I’m very happy.

“My idea was to leave, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years, I hadn’t done that.” Ceballos could play alongside Sergio Busquets for Spain during this round of internationals, which he’d be delighted to do.

“I love playing with Busquets,” he said.”He measures the time and speed of the game very well.

“He’s a reference for young people.”With the Olympic Games coming next summer, the Arsenal midfielder could play in Tokyo as well as at the European Championships.

“I could play in Euros and the Olympics,” he said. “It’d be a dream for me to be in Tokyo.”

