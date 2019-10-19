Catalonia: My personal friends to spend nine years in jail ― Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has called for the need for peaceful discussions amidst the Catalan political crisis rocking Spain.

The Manchester City coach made a statement on Monday condemning the lengthy jail sentences for nine Catalan political leaders who were involved in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

“I don’t know exactly today what is going to happen in my country, Catalonia, how incredible the people are peacefully working from all over Catalonia and Barcelona to give support to the seven political prisoners and two social activists who have been jailed for more than 100 years altogether,” Guardiola told the press on Friday.

“So I think that if people weren’t convinced it was not fair, millions and millions of people would not work in this big city in Catalonia to give support to these people, for the exiled people who cannot come back home.

“The statement I wrote was asking for people from Catalonia to just sit and talk. “I think the international community must help us to solve the conflict from Catalonia-Spain and the only solution is someone, a mediator outside to help us to sit and talk.

“This situation has arrived. Sometimes it’s incredible to think about that. “I have personal friends that will spend nine years in jail for voting. What they asked is to try to vote.

“Hopefully Europe make a step forward and help us. The result is conflict.” Guardiola insisted that the rest of Europe and the United Kingdom should help to resolve the situation in Catalonia.

“I think so, honestly,” he said when asked if the UK should get involved. “Normally, everyone looks at [their] own situations, people look [away] right [and] left. “We need Europe to solve this conflict. “If Catalonia needs me, they can count on me, to defend human rights.”

As a result of the tension in Catalonia, El Clasico has been postponed to a later date. “It’s happened because there must be something they’re worried about,” Guardiola said.

“Honestly, I don’t know the reason why it has been postponed.”

Source: Marca

