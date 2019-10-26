Breaking News
Caseworker stabbed to death by teenage client in Canada

Crime scene

A 47-year-old youth caseworker for Wood’s Homes was fatally stabbed early Friday morning while she was on the job caring for an 18-year-old client in Calgary, CTV News Calgary reports.

Deborah Onwu was identified by police as the victim at around 2:45 a.m on Friday.

The suspect fled before police arrived, however, patrol officers made an arrest in the downtown core about 5 a.m.

Onwu was a youth social worker with Calgary’s Wood’s Homes, a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment to children, youth and families.

In 2017, she was recognized by the Calgary Society for Persons with Disabilities for her five-year anniversary as a relief residential support worker.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta says it’s believed that a verbal and physical confrontation happened between the suspect and Onwu, and she was stabbed.

Woods Homes issued a statement, saying the casekworker was well-liked by colleagues.

“She was hard-working and devoted to a career of helping,” it read. “There are no words to describe the sadness our work family is feeling today.”

Wood’s Homes is described online as a children’s mental health centre that provides treatment and support to children, youth and families with mental health needs.

Police investigating

