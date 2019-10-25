Cars45 launches initiative to tackle unemployment

By Theodore Opara

Nigeria’s leading automotive trading platform, Cars45 has launched an innovative empowerment initiative, Cars45 Automotive Entrepreneur Programme. The platform is designed as a framework for poverty alleviation and drive business growth and profitability for individuals irrespective of their social class.

The initiative provides Nigerians with the opportunity of making extra income by referring people to buy, swap or sell their cars or subscribe to the rich bouquet of services that Cars45 offers. These services include its Emergency Road Assistance, Premium Inspections, Concierge, Inspection and Valuation, Pre-Order, Annual Maintenance Contract amongst others.

Speaking on the initiative’s reason for being, CEO, Cars45, Etop Ikpe noted that the company’s initiative is in tandem with the federal government’s desire to drive economic growth, invest in human capital and build a globally competitive economy while adding that the initiative will complement government’s efforts to move millions out of the poverty bucket as a viable and sustainable income stream.

“We recognize that our platform helps to create lot of opportunities for people and Nigeria’s biggest problem today is unemployment. We have a huge youth population that must be fully engaged. And so, at Cars45 we simply created a programme that enable people without any prior education or experience with the automotive retail to be engaged and make something for themselves. This Automotive Entrepreneurship programme has been re-designed to equip people with the right technology as well as enable participants increase their income levels by leveraging our services,” he said.

In a keynote presentation at the launch event by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on the Ease of Doing Business and Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), she commended the giant strides made by entrepreneurial ventures like Cars45 in deepening economic growth.

“Companies like Cars45 represent the energy of this economy as entrepreneurial activities account for over 48 percent of GDP contributions and therefore are a demography that can’t be ignored. We are not unaware of the challenges that businesses face and we are doing everything within our power to set the economy on the right path.”