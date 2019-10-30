Caritas target support to 10,000 PLWHIV in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

The Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria, CCFN, has projected to offer Antiretroviral Therapy, ART, to 10,000 persons if confirmed to be leaving with the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS, in Enugu state.

The Catholic Mission also pledged to provide support for facilities such as operational cost, stipend support, laboratory and clinical supplies and equipment, refitting of laboratories in the state District hospitals, among other supports.

The organizations, however, seek the support of the Enugu state government in acquiring more test kits since the kits were costly and are dispensed with after tests of patients that may not be found positive, after all.

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Nigeria, Rev Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina at the official Launch of the ART Surge Response in Enugu, Wednesday, told Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that they were short of test kits even when the American government has done elaborate work on the provision of the kits.

The foundation said it will place the 10,000 HIV/ Aids carriers on treatment between now and September 2020.

Speaking shortly after the launch, Caritas Principal Investigator, Dr. John Oko said that a survey carried out in 2018 on HIV/ Aids prevalence and burden revealed that Enugu State was among states that bear 60 percent HIV burden in Nigeria.

According to Oko, as part of efforts to contain the situation, Enugu State Government, Caritas Nigeria, and the American Government came together to see how they can end the epidemic quickly.

According to Oko “The essence of the ART Surge Response is to see how we can identify 95 percent of persons living with HIV in Enugu State, place 95 percent of them on treatment and also ensure that 95 percent of them are virally suppressed after being on treatment for 6 months.”

He disclosed that the first thing they would do is to carry out a test on many people across hospitals and other health facilities in Enugu State, adding that apart from government hospitals, they will also be working with faith-based hospitals and private hospitals in the state.

vanguard