Cargo plane crashes in Congo, killing presidential staff on board

A cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in eastern Congo on Thursday, killing all eight passengers and crew, a presidential advisor told Reuters on Friday.
The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi’s driver, a logistics manager and some soldiers, was headed for the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, a statement from the civil aviation authority said.
It crashed in a forest in Maniema and broke up upon landing.
“There are no survivors. The bodies were all burnt to ashes,” said advisor Vidiye Tshimanga.
The cause of the accident was not yet clear.