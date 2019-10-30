Carabao Cup: Liverpool outclass Arsenal on penalties in nervy encounter

Liverpool have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after upturning a two-goal deficit at Anfield against Arsenal to stretch the 10-goal thriller to penalties.

Liverpool started on a good note after former Arsenal boy, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross was deflected into his own net by an Arsenal player.

It was goal rain thereon as both coaches, who fielded very young sides got the best of both worlds. Arsenal went ahead to score three goals after conceding in the first 10 minutes and Liverpool, through a James Milner penalty reduced the deficit at the tail end of the first half.

Arsenal picked up from where they left it in the second half when a James Milner mistimed pass to the Liverpool goalkeeper was intercepted and converted.

The noise from the Anfield crowd was enough motivation to cheer The Reds on and of course, it wasn’t long before the Champions League winners let it all out.

Oxlade-Chamberlain intercepted a stray header and his well-timed shot from outside the box did just enough to beat the Arsenal goalkeeper.

In the same manner, a beautiful team buildup landed on Liverpool’s Champions League hero, Divorck Origi, who does well to round his marker before beating the Arsenal goalkeeper.

The Gunners were not all overwhelmed by the Anfield shouts and a long-range effort was all that was needed to restore their lead and with minutes counting to seconds, it was all open-ended as both sides continued to get the next goal.

With five minutes added to regulation time, an inch-perfect cross found Origi and his half volley was Liverpool needed to make it 10 goals for both sides, leaving both sides to settle scores via penalty.

Liverpool went on to carry the day as Arsenal fourth penalty taker couldn’t beat Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Caoimhín Kelleher.

