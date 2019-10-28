Cancer patient wins $200,000 lottery prize on way to last chemotherapy treatment

Ronnie Foster, an American seems would be having more than a second chance at life after he won a lottery prize of $200,000 (N72.3 million) on his way to the clinic for his last chemotherapy treatment.

Foster, a colon cancer patient was reported to have stopped at a Food Mart in Beulaville, United States (US) to buy a lottery ticket. His first game was played with a $1 ticket and won $5, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery report quoted by Washington Post.

He then decided to exchange the prize for two more tickets. The first ticket of the new two was empty but luck as something in store for him in the second ticket.

When he scratched it, the rest was history as he won a $200,000 prize.

“I was already happy because it was my last round of chemo,” Foster, a retired worker for the state Department of Transportation, said in the statement. “Winning this made it my lucky day.”

“I saw all those zeros and I froze,” Foster said, according to the Post.

“I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh and went home with $141,501 after taxes, the statement said.

Foster said he plans to pay his medical bills with the money and save the rest.

