Camon 12: AI camera, Bokeh effect may outperform traditional camera

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone maker, Tecno, recently released one of its trends setting devices, the Camon 12 into the Nigerian mobile market. The device, which is the sixth generation of the brand’s camera-centric series, comes with a long list of added values, updates and features to add colour to the bourgeoning smartphone market.

The Camon 12 series comes in three size and colour variants, including the Camon 12, Camon 12 Pro and Camon 12 Air.

Apparently, in respect of the fashion consciousness of Nigerian users, Tecno specially added unique ingredients in the colour variants of the devices which will give fashion aficionados the courage to clutch any of them.

The devices come in aqua blue, boudreaux red and midnight black colour variants. To add more attraction, all variants of the device come in a nebula gradient inspired look, patterned after the starlight that reflects beautifully in light conditions.

Tecno responded to the current yearnings for devices to come light and portable by designing Camon 12 in 6.52 High Definition, HD, AMOLED dot notch display and 7.88 thickness.

The device also comes with a 16 megapixel, MP front Camera flanked by a pair of dual flashlights to enable users take crystal clear selfies under lowlight situations.

Also, the Triple AI max camera of 16+8+2 megapixel allows users to achieve up to 120° super wide-angle shots, thereby capturing images in landscape, cityscapes and indoor architecture stress-free manner.

The device also spots a 2cm macro photography feature, to take close-up shots without losing the smallest details on the object. The smartphone gives serious competition to traditional cameras like the SLR brands with its Bokeh effect that helps users tackle background issues by placing a clearer focus to the object.

Camon 12 packs an irremovable 4000mAh battery with super-fast charge, and can stay on standby for 24 hours after a single charge.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset that gives smart AI imaging, AI Camera, reliable connectivity and power efficiency.

The device hardly gets hot while functioning because of the new premium chipset.

Some other features the device spots are the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face ID unlock, Pin and Pattern which help users maximize privacy on their smartphone.