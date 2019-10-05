Breaking News
Cameroon’s military court frees opposition leader. Maurice Kamto from jail

On 11:30 pm

A military court in Cameroon has freed opposition leader Maurice Kamto, who had been in prison for nine months and facing charges of insurrection.

Maurice Kamto. PHOTO: BBC

His release, along with that of dozens of his supporters, comes as President Paul Biya is aiming to strike a more conciliatory tone.

Mr Kamto was detained after organising protests in January against the result of last year’s presidential election.

The president, in power for 37 years, is trying to quell a separatist revolt.

He won a seventh term in office in polls last October. Mr Kamto, running for the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), was his nearest challenger, gaining only 14.2% of the vote.

The MRC said the election result was rigged.

