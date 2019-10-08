Cabo Verde Airlines to commence direct Lagos-Cape Verde flights

By Lawani Mikairu

National carrier of the Cape Verde Islands, Cabo Verde Airlines will commence direct flights from Lagos, Nigeria to Cape Verde on 9th December 2019. This was made known today by the airline’s CEO and President Jens Bjarnason at a media briefing to officially launch the airline to the Nigerian public.

He said the airline will deplore Boeing 757-200 on the route and will fly five times a week from the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to its hub in Sal, Cape Verde. Cabo Verde Airlines is the air flag carrier of the Republic of Cape Verde, owned in 49% by the State of Cape Verde and 51% by Loftleidir Cabo Verde, an Icelandic investment firm majority of which is owned by the Icelandair Group

Bjarnason said: “We are excited to add the most populous country in Africa as one of our destinations. Nigeria has a vibrant travel sector and we look forward to servicing our customers and connecting them to Cape Verde and beyond, seamlessly”.

He added that passengers can look forward to comfort, quality and a memorable travel experience on the airline’s aircrafts which have 161 Economy class seats and 22 Executive Morabeza Premium Class seats.

Also speaking at the event , Tariye Orianzi, Nigeria Country Manager, Cabo Verde Airlines said : “We are targeting African entrepreneurs, leisure and business travellers as well as world travellers with our competitive pricing and offers, including a Cape Verde stopover programme at no additional ticket costs. Interestingly, Cape Verde is a member of ECOWAS making it visa free for Nigerians“.

“Cape Verde has some of the most beautiful untouched natural Islands in the world. We hope to bring the Cape Verdean culture and colours to all corners of the world, as our mission suggests – connecting four continents while also serving as the gateway for fast travel. We also believe the addition of this route will improve tourism in Africa” she added.

Cabo Verde airlines will commence operations on the Lagos – Sal, Cape Verde route from December 9, 2019. Other destinations the airline flies to include Washington DC, Boston, Lisbon, Milan, Rome, Paris, Luanda, Dakar and several cities in Brazil – Recife, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Fortaleza.

Vanguard