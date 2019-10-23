Cab drivers, hotels record high patronage as NAFEST hits day 5

Cab drivers and hotels in Benin city are taking advantage of the ongoing, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), to record more sales as the festival hit day five of the event.

A cross-section of cab operators and hotel agents disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin at the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, the major venue for the festival.

The festival, which started on Saturday, Oct. 19, with twenty-six states participating in the opening parade, will end on Oct. 26.

A cab driver, Esosa Imodu, said that the ongoing festival have encouraged cab business for the past few days in Benin.

“As you can see, there is free flow of movement within the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, some of these people who came from other states will want to tour the city.

“I have taken some to see the Oba’s Palace, Igun, and even some moat around Benin metropolis, you know that Benin is an ancient city.

David Agboola, a taxi driver, said that the festival was making their business to thrive more than what it used to be.

“This car am using is on hire purchase, I have to balance N5,000 every day and still make my own before the close of work. I now make that N5, 000 before noon each day.

“Any moment from 1 p.m, I start working for myself, it was not like this before the festival. I’m going to work ahead before the end of the festival, to make up for the period when the festival will be over.

Miss Elizabeth Ogbebor, who is a hotel agent, said that they experienced a higher level of patronage since the commencement of NAFEST in Benin.

“We have been on the ground since Saturday, as the delegates were coming in for their accreditation and documentation, we started giving them handbills, convincing them on how hospitable we are to our customers.

“The hotel is not far from this Oba Akenzua, it’s even within walking distance, we also reduced our charges during this festival to record more sales, it’s really a good time for us and we wish that the period is extended,” she said.

Vanguard News