Busted: Woman healed by Pastor Chris, others found

By Nwafor Sunday

Going by these Latin words, “Bonum est faciendum et prosequendum, et malum vitandum”, meaning “Good is to be done and pursued, and evil is to be avoided”, propounded by Thomas Aquinas as the first principle of practical reasoning, People should always be careful with their utterances and actions in any matter.

Drawing from the above Thomist theory, Nigerians should know that it’s better for one to understand the nitty-gritty of a circumstance before drawing a hypothetical conclusion in any matter.

Be that as it may, a video of Nigerian pastors performing miracles on a woman with protrusive hand, nearly set the social media abuzz, yesterday, with accusations and counter accusations centrifugally moving like wide fire, after the video stormed the media.

Many Nigerians have accused Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor, Founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, of engaging in fake miracles.

Social media users, were not left out as many lambasted Pastor Chris and other Pastors involved in the healing, saying that they were ‘FAKE’.

They said that the healing was stage managed. “See business o. That’s just a talent and pastors are using it to make money. Even the woman too is making money though all na talent,” Anabel Medspa, said on Instagram.

However, with the hocus-pocus already generated by that singular act of healing, Punch called Mr Sunday Adeyemi, who identified himself as Okafor’s publicist, to react.

In his reaction, Mr Sunday opined that “The woman was in our church really. But you know in this issue of deliverance, some people could be delivered here and then go back to where they stayed before and the attack would return. That was what happened to the woman”.

Unsatisfied with the answer, Blogger Chris Kehinde Nwandu, vowed and sojourned to unraveled the truth.

Nwandu today found Mrs Bose Ola, the Muslim woman healed by Pastor Chris and many other Nigerian pastors.

The woman’s reaction

When asked when she had the accident that disfigured her hand, she responded, “It’s about two years now, I was in my house and all of a sudden, I fell down and broke my hand.

“I have gone to many churches for healing, after healing me, two days my hand will return back. They all tried the best to heal me. But after two days my hand will return back like this.

“Troubled with that, I told my husband sister and she took me to Dr Pastor Chris Okafor’s church and he healed me. I am okay now.

“…..I don’t know Pastor Chris before. I have never met him and I did not collect money from him. He did not collect money from me. All the places I have gone to, none collected money from me, because I don’t have money.

“Pastor Chris did his own miracle for God. …. Today will make it six days I went to Pastor Chris for healing, my hand has not returned back. I am okay now.

When asked to described Pastor Chris, she said, “I Thank Pastor Okafor, because he is an instrument of God. God used him to heal me. Till date my hand has not gone back to that bulgy nature again.

“I won’t go to another church because I know I have been healed permanently. I am a Muslim but I go to churches for healing….”

How she was healed by Pastor Chris Okafor

A video showing Pastor Okafor in a church telling the congregation that the woman saw three people, who pushed her in a dream and when she woke up, she developed the problem, revealed how Bose was healed.

The moment she was healed

Pastor Chris said, “If witches can do this, my God can do better than witches”

The woman shed tears of pain from the injury, while Okafor said he was retrieving the bones from “the household of witches.”

“Give me the bone; give me her bones,” he said and made some signs, while making a gesture for the hand to return to normal.

Vanguard